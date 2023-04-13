Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 07:40 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, following its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch. It did not elaborate pending an analysis.

On Tuesday, the North's state media reported leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding his country's war deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" manner, further ratcheting up tensions.

A ballistic missile is launched toward the East Sea from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province on March 14, 2023, in this file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

A ballistic missile is launched toward the East Sea from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province on March 14, 2023, in this file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)

Keywords
#N Korea missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!