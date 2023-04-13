N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, following its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch. It did not elaborate pending an analysis.

On Tuesday, the North's state media reported leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding his country's war deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" manner, further ratcheting up tensions.



A ballistic missile is launched toward the East Sea from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province on March 14, 2023, in this file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

