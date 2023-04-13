MMCA director offers to resign: sources
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Youn Bum-mo, director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), has recently conveyed his intention to step down to the culture minister, sources in the art scene said Thursday.
The former art critic was first named to the post in February 2019. After his three-year term expired in February 2022, he was reappointed to another three-year term.
However, there have been controversies over the appointment of a figure of Minjung Art, an art movement expressing social and political issues of the working class in the 1980s. Some of the museum's exhibitions held during his first term in office came under criticism for being politically biased.
Most recently, the museum came under a special audit by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism from October to December over accusations of workplace bullying and unjust personnel decisions.
Announcing the audit results in January, the ministry pointed out that Youn neglected his duty by looking on while some department chiefs lorded over their subordinates.
The ministry, however, refused to confirm whether Youn has offered to resign or not.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued