(LEAD) MMCA director offers to resign: sources
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with more background info)
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Youn Bum-mo, director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), has recently conveyed his intention to step down to the culture minister, sources in the art scene said Thursday.
The reason for his alleged resignation is unknown. He still has about one year and 10 months left before his term expires in February 2025.
Youn was last seen in public Wednesday but turned off his mobile phone after the news reports on his resignation emerged the following day.
He is believed to have been under tacit pressure to resign because his reappointment for another three-year term came during the liberal President Moon Jae-in's last months in office and closely before the launch of the current conservative government.
Some of the museum's exhibitions held during Youn's term in office came under criticism for being politically biased.
The former art critic was first named to the post in February 2019 under the presidency of Moon. Youn was reappointed after his term expired in February 2022.
There have also been mounting calls for his resignation inside and outside of the museum since the culture ministry announced the result of its audit into the institution over allegations of workplace bullying and unjust personnel decisions in January.
The audit report said Youn neglected his duty by looking on while some department chiefs lorded over their subordinates.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military