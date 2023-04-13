LG Chem joins hands with U.S. renewable chemical company to develop bioplastic material

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top chemical company, said Thursday it has entered an agreement with a U.S. renewable chemical firm to develop and commercialize a raw material for bioplastics.

LG Chem signed the joint development agreement (JDA) with Gevo Inc., a Colorado-headquartered developer of renewable chemicals and biofuels, to develop biopropylene using Gevo's proprietary technologies, the Seoul-based company said in a release.

Bio-propylene is considered a replacement for fossil-based propylene used in a wide range of common plastic products from auto interior components and flooring to diapers.

Gevo has a technology that can produce plant-based, low-carbon olefin, a building block for petrochemical products or fuels.

Under the JDA, Gevo will provide LG Chem with its ethanol-to-olefin technology to produce biopropylene and LG Chem will work together in the research and to scale up the facility for commercialization.

LG Chem has been stepping up to expand the renewable plastic materials business under a broader plan for the green transformation. It is building a large plastic recycling plant in the country.



