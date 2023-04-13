Dollar opens at 1,323.0 won DN from 1,325.7 won
All News 09:00 April 13, 2023
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued