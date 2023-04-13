Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/06 Sunny 20

Incheon 16/07 Sunny 20

Suwon 20/03 Sunny 10

Cheongju 23/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/03 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 20/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/11 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 24/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 24/06 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

