Hyundai launches Kona Electric to strengthen EV lineup
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Kona Electric compact crossover in the domestic market as it strives to beef up its electric vehicle lineup.
The all-new Kona Electric comes with a 64.8 kilowatt-hour battery pack and can travel up to 417 kilometers on a single charge, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
Early this month, Hyundai promoted the Kona Electric model at the Seoul Mobility Show at the KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.
The Kona Electric offers safety features, such as front collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning and navigation-based smart cruise control systems, it said.
It also comes with over-the-air (OTA) functionality which will allow owners to receive map and related software updates wirelessly without having to visit a dealer.
The Kona Electric sells at a starting price of 46 million won (US$34,000), with the pricing going up to 53 million won depending on options. It will be available for less than 40 million won with the government's subsidies, the statement said.
In January, Hyundai launched the all-new Kona model -- the first fully revamped model in five years -- in the local market, with an aim to sell 37,000 units this year.
The second-generation Kona is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.0-liter gasoline or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine.
Hyundai expected gasoline hybrid models to account for 40 percent of its overall Kona model sales this year.
