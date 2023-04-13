N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 7th day
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not respond to daily routine calls with South Korea via an inter-Korean liaison communication channel for the seventh straight day Thursday, Seoul's unification ministry said.
The North's unresponsiveness came as the secretive regime fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day, according to the South's military.
North Korea did not answer the 9 a.m. routine opening calls, extending its refusal to respond to cross-border regular contact into the seventh straight day, according to the ministry. Seoul's opening calls via the militaries' East and West sea communication lines also went unanswered.
The two Koreas typically hold two phone calls daily, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., through the liaison communication line.
The latest suspension of communication came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of the North's weapons tests in protest of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se on Tuesday issued a rare statement expressing his "strong" regret over the North's "unilateral and irresponsible" move.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued