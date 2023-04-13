Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Number of foreign farming workers spikes in Q1 amid eased virus curbs

All News 11:00 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreigners working in South Korea's agricultural industry spiked 531 percent on-year in the first quarter amid eased COVID-19 restrictions, data showed Thursday.

A total of 8,666 foreigners came to South Korea for jobs in farming villages during the January-March period, sharply up from 1,373 foreign laborers a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the agriculture ministry.

The jump was attributable to the government's lifting of tight entry rules and other regulations against the COVID-19 pandemic as part of efforts to support people's return to normalcy.

The ministry said it will set up a task force in charge of managing efforts to meet growing demand for workers in spring.

This file photo shows people planting rice seedlings inside a greenhouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

This file photo shows people planting rice seedlings inside a greenhouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#foreign workers
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!