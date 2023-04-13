Number of foreign farming workers spikes in Q1 amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreigners working in South Korea's agricultural industry spiked 531 percent on-year in the first quarter amid eased COVID-19 restrictions, data showed Thursday.
A total of 8,666 foreigners came to South Korea for jobs in farming villages during the January-March period, sharply up from 1,373 foreign laborers a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the agriculture ministry.
The jump was attributable to the government's lifting of tight entry rules and other regulations against the COVID-19 pandemic as part of efforts to support people's return to normalcy.
The ministry said it will set up a task force in charge of managing efforts to meet growing demand for workers in spring.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued