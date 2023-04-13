Go to Contents Go to Navigation

National Security Council 'strongly' denounces N.K. missile launch

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) "strongly" denounced North Korea's launch of an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile Thursday.

The NSC held a meeting led by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong to discuss what South Korea's military described as an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile launch earlier in the day.

"The NSC standing members noted that North Korea's missile launch constitutes a grave violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the presidential office said in a press release.

The NSC "strongly denounced the launch of a ballistic missile of at least intermediate range following the long-range missile launches in February and March," it said.

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (2nd from L) presides over a National Security Council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

