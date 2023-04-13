Top court finalizes 1 tln-won fine for Qualcomm over unfair biz practice
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized a ruling in favor of the South Korean antitrust regulator's fine of 1 trillion won (US$760.8 million) imposed in 2016 on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. for unfair business practices.
The fine was imposed by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) which concluded in December 2016 that the San Diego-based company and its two affiliates breached South Korea's competition law by refusing to offer licenses to chipset manufacturers and demanding high fees for patents used by smartphone makers. The agency had accused Qualcomm of abusing its dominant position in mobile communication markets.
The top court on Thursday upheld the Seoul High Court's previous ruling that sided with the FTC decision in a suit filed by Qualcomm seeking to reverse the fine.
