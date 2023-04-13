Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan denounce N. Korea's test of ballistic missile

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held phone consultations Thursday and strongly denounced North Korea's latest missile provocation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the North fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, according to the South's military, escalating tensions following its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.

In their phone talks, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, strongly denounced the missile launch as a "clear violation" of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to the ministry.

The envoys also expressed "deep concerns" over the unprecedented level of provocations and threatening rhetoric from the North since last year. They agreed to continue close cooperation to carry out a unified international response against Pyongyang's provocations, the ministry added.



South Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Gunn (C) poses for a photo with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim (R), and Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, prior to talks on North Korea's denuclearization at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)