Ruling party accuses DP of corruption over suspected illegal political funds

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday accused the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) of corruption over allegations some DP lawmakers took illegal political funds in connection with the party's leadership election in 2021.

A day earlier, prosecutors raided the residences and offices of DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man over suspicions they directed and encouraged funding for a particular candidate, and received illegal political funds in the lead-up to the party's national convention to elect a new chair in 2021.

The two lawmakers denied the allegations against them and protested what they called a politically motivated investigation to repress the opposition party.

"We are shocked that the use of money envelopes was rampant in an election of the biggest party in parliament, holding 169 seats," PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon said in a party meeting, calling for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

"Ten sitting lawmakers reportedly each received a bag of money, but they are only continuing to claim the opposition party is being suppressed. The public's doubt will only grow bigger if they act like victims or become enraged," Kim said.

Other members of the PPP's Supreme Council also called on Song Young-gil, who was elected as the DP chairman at the time with Youn and Lee's support, to state his position on the matter.

The DP, however, condemned the probe as being "politically motivated."

"It seems like the case has been brought up abruptly to cover up the U.S. eavesdropping suspicions," Rep. Woo Sang-ho said in a radio interview, referring to allegations that U.S. intelligence agencies secretly listened to conversations at the South Korean presidential office in early March regarding whether to provide weapons support to Ukraine.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung also said the prosecution "distorts and manipulates the truth on a daily basis."



Prosecution officials wait in front of the office of Rep. Youn Kwan-suk of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in western Seoul to carry out a raid over suspicions of illegal political funds on April 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

