KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 224,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 76,200 UP 6,000
ORION Holdings 16,960 UP 210
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,300 UP 2,300
KIH 55,500 UP 900
Celltrion 179,800 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 115,300 UP 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,600 UP 200
TKG Huchems 22,200 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,700 UP 240
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,200 UP 350
GS Retail 27,700 0
Ottogi 455,000 UP 9,500
DB INSURANCE 76,800 UP 2,300
GS E&C 21,300 DN 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 UP 70
SKC 108,600 UP 2,800
GC Corp 137,700 UP 3,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 769,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 66,100 UP 100
SLCORP 33,150 UP 700
Yuhan 59,200 UP 1,000
KPIC 166,400 UP 200
NHIS 9,250 UP 130
DongwonInd 50,600 UP 500
LS 91,900 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101300 UP900
DB HiTek 73,200 DN 2,700
SK hynix 88,700 DN 1,600
DongkukStlMill 12,620 DN 160
SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 UP 1,200
Kogas 27,300 DN 400
LX INT 29,650 0
HyundaiEng&Const 39,150 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,550 UP 250
Youngpoong 573,000 UP 3,000
CJ 110,000 UP 2,100
Hanwha 26,350 UP 350
K Car 15,570 DN 1,030
