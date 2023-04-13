SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KCC 224,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 76,200 UP 6,000

ORION Holdings 16,960 UP 210

DAEWOONG PHARM 112,300 UP 2,300

KIH 55,500 UP 900

Celltrion 179,800 UP 1,000

LGELECTRONICS 115,300 UP 700

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,600 UP 200

TKG Huchems 22,200 UP 50

JB Financial Group 8,700 UP 240

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,200 UP 350

GS Retail 27,700 0

Ottogi 455,000 UP 9,500

DB INSURANCE 76,800 UP 2,300

GS E&C 21,300 DN 300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 UP 70

SKC 108,600 UP 2,800

GC Corp 137,700 UP 3,300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 769,000 UP 5,000

SamsungElec 66,100 UP 100

SLCORP 33,150 UP 700

Yuhan 59,200 UP 1,000

KPIC 166,400 UP 200

NHIS 9,250 UP 130

DongwonInd 50,600 UP 500

LS 91,900 UP 2,700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101300 UP900

DB HiTek 73,200 DN 2,700

SK hynix 88,700 DN 1,600

DongkukStlMill 12,620 DN 160

SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 UP 1,200

Kogas 27,300 DN 400

LX INT 29,650 0

HyundaiEng&Const 39,150 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,550 UP 250

Youngpoong 573,000 UP 3,000

CJ 110,000 UP 2,100

Hanwha 26,350 UP 350

K Car 15,570 DN 1,030

