KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDSINFRA 9,060 UP 110
LG H&H 643,000 DN 7,000
ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 200
KIWOOM 108,700 UP 1,200
KEPCO E&C 72,900 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,900 UP 800
KEPCO KPS 35,600 DN 700
LGCHEM 802,000 UP 27,000
DSME 26,300 UP 650
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,250 UP 50
SamyangFood 121,500 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 318,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,230 DN 45
DWEC 4,185 0
IBK 10,100 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,100 DN 600
COWAY 51,500 UP 100
Daesang 19,210 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,542 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 34,150 UP 700
SKNetworks 4,815 UP 75
HITEJINRO 21,950 DN 100
KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 UP 300
DL 52,100 UP 100
DOOSAN 99,600 UP 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,360 UP 240
SamsungHvyInd 5,470 UP 100
KSOE 80,500 UP 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 62,100 UP 1,000
S-Oil 82,800 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,200 UP 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 70,400 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 39,850 DN 650
OCI 109,400 UP 4,400
KorZinc 535,000 DN 9,000
LG Innotek 261,500 DN 3,000
MS IND 20,450 DN 550
