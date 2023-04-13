KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiElev 37,600 UP 1,150
Hanon Systems 9,090 DN 80
SK 172,700 DN 3,600
Handsome 25,850 UP 350
ShinpoongPharm 19,430 UP 350
SKTelecom 48,250 UP 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp692 00 UP1200
Asiana Airlines 13,250 DN 40
TaekwangInd 720,000 UP 5,000
Meritz Financial 45,450 DN 150
AmoreG 39,700 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 198,900 UP 700
SSANGYONGCNE 6,010 DN 40
SKBS 81,100 UP 7,600
Daewoong 16,000 UP 530
POSCO FUTURE M 303,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 15,750 DN 10
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 DN 600
PanOcean 5,860 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 19,630 DN 10
LOTTE CONF 108,200 DN 400
SamsungEng 29,950 UP 150
KT 30,450 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20800 UP150
DONGSUH 19,530 UP 380
Boryung 9,250 UP 110
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 1,100
LG Corp. 93,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,200 DN 300
KAL 23,250 UP 150
Shinsegae 208,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 56,000 DN 2,600
Nongshim 387,000 UP 7,000
Hyosung 67,900 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 153,300 UP 700
Hanssem 50,000 UP 2,100
F&F 139,500 DN 500
HtlShilla 83,900 DN 500
Hanmi Science 45,800 UP 950
(MORE)
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
