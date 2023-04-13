LOTTE 29,250 DN 150

POSCO Holdings 391,500 DN 15,000

GCH Corp 16,740 UP 560

LotteChilsung 160,500 0

GS 40,150 DN 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,460 UP 60

Fila Holdings 36,150 UP 850

LIG Nex1 73,400 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 UP 400

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 750

POONGSAN 40,800 UP 400

Youngone Corp 45,600 UP 950

KBFinancialGroup 47,200 UP 300

Hansae 17,280 UP 100

CSWIND 74,800 UP 800

GKL 19,910 UP 110

KOLON IND 44,900 0

HanmiPharm 335,500 UP 14,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,800 DN 800

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,800 DN 1,300

HMM 20,600 UP 300

KumhoPetrochem 139,300 DN 400

S-1 56,600 UP 400

Mobis 231,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI WIA 65,100 DN 100

Hanchem 238,000 DN 5,000

DWS 45,650 UP 200

ZINUS 30,150 UP 850

KEPCO 18,510 DN 140

SamsungSecu 33,600 UP 700

KG DONGBU STL 11,010 UP 120

KT&G 83,500 UP 100

Kakao 59,500 UP 800

LOTTE TOUR 12,120 DN 50

LG Display 16,830 UP 820

Doosan Enerbility 17,860 UP 160

Doosanfc 32,450 UP 50

LG Uplus 11,410 UP 140

NCsoft 374,500 UP 3,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 200

