KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE 29,250 DN 150
POSCO Holdings 391,500 DN 15,000
GCH Corp 16,740 UP 560
LotteChilsung 160,500 0
GS 40,150 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,460 UP 60
Fila Holdings 36,150 UP 850
LIG Nex1 73,400 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 750
POONGSAN 40,800 UP 400
Youngone Corp 45,600 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 47,200 UP 300
Hansae 17,280 UP 100
CSWIND 74,800 UP 800
GKL 19,910 UP 110
KOLON IND 44,900 0
HanmiPharm 335,500 UP 14,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,800 DN 800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,800 DN 1,300
HMM 20,600 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 139,300 DN 400
S-1 56,600 UP 400
Mobis 231,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 65,100 DN 100
Hanchem 238,000 DN 5,000
DWS 45,650 UP 200
ZINUS 30,150 UP 850
KEPCO 18,510 DN 140
SamsungSecu 33,600 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 11,010 UP 120
KT&G 83,500 UP 100
Kakao 59,500 UP 800
LOTTE TOUR 12,120 DN 50
LG Display 16,830 UP 820
Doosan Enerbility 17,860 UP 160
Doosanfc 32,450 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,410 UP 140
NCsoft 374,500 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 200
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued