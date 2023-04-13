KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Kangwonland 19,700 UP 60
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,700 DN 200
COSMAX 77,600 DN 200
NAVER 196,400 DN 1,600
SK Innovation 191,700 DN 1,500
AMOREPACIFIC 134,400 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 10
emart 100,900 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 UP 1,000
PIAM 35,450 DN 250
HANJINKAL 44,000 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 UP 700
DoubleUGames 45,800 UP 400
SD Biosensor 21,700 DN 200
HL MANDO 48,550 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 UP 15,000
DGB Financial Group 6,920 UP 40
HYBE 245,000 UP 9,500
SK ie technology 85,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 599,000 UP 9,000
DL E&C 32,850 DN 350
kakaopay 54,500 UP 900
SKSQUARE 40,100 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 46,100 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,620 UP 40
Netmarble 71,700 UP 1,300
KRAFTON 189,400 UP 2,800
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 200
ORION 134,400 UP 1,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,200 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,700 UP 170
BGF Retail 181,200 DN 1,100
SKCHEM 78,900 UP 1,400
HDC-OP 11,680 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 417,500 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 5,500
HANILCMT 12,960 UP 130
WooriFinancialGroup 11,390 0
KakaoBank 22,450 UP 350
(END)
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued