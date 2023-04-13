Kangwonland 19,700 UP 60

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,700 DN 200

COSMAX 77,600 DN 200

NAVER 196,400 DN 1,600

SK Innovation 191,700 DN 1,500

AMOREPACIFIC 134,400 DN 1,500

BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 10

emart 100,900 UP 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 UP 1,000

PIAM 35,450 DN 250

HANJINKAL 44,000 UP 900

CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 UP 700

DoubleUGames 45,800 UP 400

SD Biosensor 21,700 DN 200

HL MANDO 48,550 DN 850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 UP 15,000

DGB Financial Group 6,920 UP 40

HYBE 245,000 UP 9,500

SK ie technology 85,500 DN 500

LG Energy Solution 599,000 UP 9,000

DL E&C 32,850 DN 350

kakaopay 54,500 UP 900

SKSQUARE 40,100 DN 800

Doosan Bobcat 46,100 DN 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,620 UP 40

Netmarble 71,700 UP 1,300

KRAFTON 189,400 UP 2,800

HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 200

ORION 134,400 UP 1,200

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,200 UP 200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,700 UP 170

BGF Retail 181,200 DN 1,100

SKCHEM 78,900 UP 1,400

HDC-OP 11,680 DN 40

HYOSUNG TNC 417,500 UP 500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 5,500

HANILCMT 12,960 UP 130

WooriFinancialGroup 11,390 0

KakaoBank 22,450 UP 350

(END)