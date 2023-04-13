The following is the summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(5th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, escalating tensions amid its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch in the vicinity of Pyongyang at 7:23 a.m., and the missile, fired at a lofted angle, flew about 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the water.



S. Korea sees soft landing in real estate market: finance minister

SEOUL -- South Korea's real estate market is leaning toward a soft landing on the back of a slew of deregulations and revamped taxation rules, the country's chief economic policymaker has said, amid woes over a crisis in the real estate project financing (PF) sector.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remark during his meeting with James McCormack, a managing director at Fitch Ratings, in Washington on Wednesday (local time), pointing out that the authorities are also closely monitoring the market, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



(2nd LD) Top court finalizes record 1 tln-won fine for Qualcomm over unfair biz practice

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized a ruling in favor of the South Korean antitrust regulator's record fine of 1 trillion won (US$760.8 million) imposed in 2016 on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. for unfair business practices.

The fine was imposed by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), which concluded in December 2016 that the San Diego-based company and its two affiliates breached South Korea's competition law by refusing to offer licenses to chipset manufacturers and demanding high fees for patents used by smartphone makers.



(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 5th day amid looming recession; Korean won sharply up

SEOUL -- South Korea's main stock market closed higher to extend its winning streak to a fifth day Thursday amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's warning of a recession later this year. The local currency rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 11.02 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,561.66, managing to extend the winning streak for five straight sessions.



(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Thursday voted down a contentious bill requiring the government purchase of surplus rice that was put up for a revote after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the legislation.

The revision to the Grain Management Act was rejected in a 177-112 vote.



S. Korea, Boeing to boost ties in aerospace, defense fields

SEOUL -- The South Korean government and Boeing discussed ways Thursday to enhance cooperation in aerospace and defense industry fields, through joint research and development projects and investment, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang met with Theodore Colbert, CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, in Seoul, who visited South Korea to explore business chances with major firms here, including the Korean Aerospace Industries Co., Hanwha Group and the Korean Air Co., according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(LEAD) S. Korea approves plan to develop electronic warfare aircraft

SEOUL -- South Korea endorsed major defense projects Thursday to domestically develop an electronic warfare aircraft and buy heavy helicopters for special operations, the state arms procurement agency said, as Seoul steps up efforts to counter North Korea's evolving military threats.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved a 1.85 trillion-won (US$1.41 billion) plan for the development of the electronic warfare aircraft from 2024-2032 as part of efforts to help lay the groundwork for the country's future electronic warfare response system, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



Int'l passengers using Incheon airport likely to reach 76 pct of pre-pandemic level

SEOUL -- The number of international passengers traveling via Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, is expected to recover this year to 76 percent of the normal pre-pandemic level, airport officials said Thursday.

A total of some 67,000 international flights had been serviced at Incheon International Airport in the first three months of this year, up 108.7 percent from a year earlier while the airport's international passengers rose 10.5-fold to more than 11.4 million during the period, airport officials said.



Top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Google Inc. must disclose the list of personal information it has shared with third parties, including United States intelligence.

In 2014, four South Korean activists filed a lawsuit against the global tech giant and its local affiliate, Google Korea, demanding to know whether their personal information had been shared with a third party.



Teenager sets KBO velocity record for S. Korean pitchers

SEOUL -- Moon Dong-ju, a second-year pitcher for the Hanwha Eagles, has set a velocity record in South Korean baseball.

In Wednesday's game against the Kia Tigers, Moon threw a fastball measured at 160.1 kph, the fastest pitch ever by a South Korean pitcher in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) since pitch tracking began a dozen years ago.



MMCA director offers to resign: sources

SEOUL -- Youn Bum-mo, director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), has recently conveyed his intention to step down to the culture minister, sources in the art scene said Thursday.

The former art critic was first named to the post in February 2019. After his three-year term expired in February 2022, he was reappointed to another three-year term.



(Yonhap Interview) Pitcher aiming for direct ticket to KBO championship series

SEOUL -- There are different ways that a team can reach the championship series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). And after experiencing a tough path last year and falling short of a title, Kiwoom Heroes left-hander Eric Jokisch wants to take the shortest route possible in 2023.

"The goal is to get first (place) and get the straight trip into the Korean Series," Jokisch told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday before the Heroes faced the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "The team has put a lot into this season, with some new additions. Pretty clearly, our goal is to try to win it all this year."



