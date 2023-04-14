Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires new ballistic missile presumably based on solid-propellant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't under fire for project financing assistance for capital region, big financial firms (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea conducts 1st launch of solid-propellant ICBM (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea launches new ballistic missile, possibly solid-propellant ICBM (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Marijuana factory' in residential building; 130,000 drug users in Seoul (Segye Times)
-- 'Money doled out to 40 people during DP convention' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coal power plants closing doors across entire nation, except for east coast region (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea presumed to have launched 'solid-propellant ICBM' (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea presumed to have launched 'solid-fuel ICBM' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Subway passengers mobilized as parcel couriers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Era of telemedicine opens in Japan; S. Korea still dragging its feet (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North launches possible long-range missile: South (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Japan must reciprocate for thaw to last' (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea likely fired solid-fuel ballistic missile (Korea Times)
(END)

