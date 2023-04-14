Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires new ballistic missile presumably based on solid-propellant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't under fire for project financing assistance for capital region, big financial firms (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea conducts 1st launch of solid-propellant ICBM (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea launches new ballistic missile, possibly solid-propellant ICBM (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Marijuana factory' in residential building; 130,000 drug users in Seoul (Segye Times)
-- 'Money doled out to 40 people during DP convention' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coal power plants closing doors across entire nation, except for east coast region (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea presumed to have launched 'solid-propellant ICBM' (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea presumed to have launched 'solid-fuel ICBM' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Subway passengers mobilized as parcel couriers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Era of telemedicine opens in Japan; S. Korea still dragging its feet (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North launches possible long-range missile: South (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Japan must reciprocate for thaw to last' (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea likely fired solid-fuel ballistic missile (Korea Times)
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military
-
35 people injured in tour bus accident in Chungju
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) 1 Israeli dead, 34 others injured in bus accident in Chungju