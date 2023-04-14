(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 14)

Shift countermeasures to wildfires



A gigantic wildfire in Gangneung, Gangwon, came under control after killing one resident and burning down 379 hectares (936 acres) of forests in the size of 530 soccer fields. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared the city on the east coast a "special disaster zone" to expedite repair and support. The dry forest caught fire due to a lengthy drought and rapidly spread through the high wind that interrupted the choppers' firefighting activities. The damage could have snowballed if not for the timely rain.

The latest wildfire has worsened from strong wind. The frequency of wildfires — 34 so far in the spring, including the massive forest fire in Seoul at Mount Inwang earlier this month — raises the alarm about climate change. Although climate change cannot be solved overnight, damage can be lessened through more thorough readiness.

Wildfires can frequently occur due to the dangerous mix of the dry climate and high wind. The fire that started off at Uljin, North Gyeongsang, in March last year reached as far as Samcheok, Gangwon, in the northeast due to high wind. Because of the expansive spread, extinguishing the fire had been tough. Although fire has become regular in the spring season, nothing has changed in our fire response system, as the latest fire shows.

Wildfires can be seasonal, as dry climates and high winds can occur every spring. The latest forest fire worsened due to the late arrival of the helicopter fleet. Residents of Gangneung had to pray for rain due to frustratingly slow chopper aid.

Authorities must study alternatives to respond to wildfires. President Yoon canceled his planned meeting with floor leaders of his People Power Party to address to fire issue. The government must come up with practical and detailed measures. In case firefighting helicopters cannot be mobilized due to high wind, making roads for ground support could be an idea. We can benchmark the Slovakian idea of digging wells in the mountains to get ready for fires. Since Seoul National University is experimenting with mitigation measures, we may know of the validity of applying such an idea to our forests.

The army, the police and even civilian backup also should be studied when firefighters are short. Authorities should study what kind of trees they must plant in the mountains, as some argue that pine trees dominant in Korean forests are susceptible to catching fire because they contain a relatively high level of resins and oils. Since most fires start from carelessness, punishment should be strengthened. We cannot rely on the mercy of Mother Nature when the danger of climate change is escalating.

(END)