(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean films will be screened at noncompetition categories of this year's Cannes Film Festival, the event's organizers has announced.

Director Kim Jee-woon's new feature film "Cobweb" has been selected for Out of Competition and director Kim Chang-hoon's debut feature film "Hopeless" for Un Certain Regard, according to the lineup unveiled by the festival's executive committee during a press conference on Thursday (French time) for the 76th edition.

"The Idol," an HBO series featuring Jennie, a member of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, has also been included in the Out of Competition section.

There were no Korean films chosen for competition this year, however.

"Cobweb" tells the story of a film director from the 1970s who is obsessed with creating a masterpiece and struggles to shoot the film amid government censorship and uncooperative actors.

Cannes Film Festival delegate general Thierry Fremaux and Festival President Iris Knobloch attend a press conference in Paris on April 13, 2023, to announce films chosen for the festival's 76th edition in this Reuters photo. (Yonhap)

Song Kang-ho, who won the best actor award at last year's Cannes, plays the role of the director in the film, while the cast also includes Im Soo-jung, Oh Jung-se and Jeon Yeo-been.

This marks Kim's third invitation to Cannes and Song's eighth. Kim's previous films, "A Bittersweet Life" (2004) and "The Good, the Bad, the Weird" (2008), have also been selected for the noncompetition section.

Kim expressed his gratitude through the new film's distributor Barunson E&A for being invited to the festival where "global filmmakers and audiences gather" at a time when "the time of cinema" has to revive after the pandemic.

"Above all, I'm grateful to the actors who helped create the dynamic moments in 'Cobweb' together," he said.



A promotional poster for South Korean director Kim Jee-woon's new feature film "Cobweb," provided by its local distributor Barunson E&A. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Hopeless" is a noir film depicting the story of a boy named Yeon-gyu (played by Hong Sa-bin) who wants to escape from the hellish reality he lives in, and his journey into the world of organized crime after meeting Chi-geon (played by Song Joong-ki).

With the film, actor Song has received his first invitation to Cannes.



A promotional poster for South Korean director Kim Chang-hoon's first feature film, "Hopeless," provided by its local distributor Megabox Plus M. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The Idol" marks Jennie's first appearance as an actress.

Co-created by Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian pop star known by his stage name, the Weeknd, Sam Levison and Reza Fahim, the HBO series takes place in the music industry, and tells the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. The show also stars Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan.

YG Entertainment, Jennie's agency, said it is not yet decided whether she will attend the Cannes festival.



This photo released by YG Entertainment shows Jennie, a member of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A total of 19 films, including Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu's latest film "Monster," were nominated for competition.

The festival will open with "Jeanne du Barry" by French actor-director Maiwenn. The competition jury is chaired by Ruben Ostlund, who won the Palme d'Or last year for his film "The Square."

The festival will announce films invited to other categories such as Directors' Fortnight and Critics' Week later.

The 76th festival will run from May 16-27 in Cannes, a resort city in France.

