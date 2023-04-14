Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 14, 2023
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/11 Cloudy 30
Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 30
Suwon 21/08 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 60
Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 20/16 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 21/10 Sunny 60
Gwangju 19/11 Rain 70
Jeju 20/15 Rain 60
Daegu 21/10 Sunny 60
Busan 19/13 Sunny 80
(END)
