Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/11 Cloudy 30

Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 30

Suwon 21/08 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 60

Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 19/11 Rain 70

Jeju 20/15 Rain 60

Daegu 21/10 Sunny 60

Busan 19/13 Sunny 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!