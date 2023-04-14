Main opposition vows to come up with alternative bill replacing vetoed grain bill
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) vowed Friday to come up with new legislation replacing a now-scrapped bill requiring the government to buy up surplus rice after the bill failed to pass through the National Assembly in a revote following President Yoon Suk Yeol's veto.
Rep. Park Hong-keun, the DP's floor leader, made the remarks, a day after the revision to the Grain Management Act was scrapped after failing to win two-thirds support in a National Assembly vote held after Yoon vetoed the legislation.
"We are not giving up. We will make sure without fail to normalize the Grain Management Act through follow-up legislation," Park said, criticizing Yoon and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) for rejecting the bill even though public support for it is higher than objections.
The DP has argued the vetoed bill can protect farmers and stabilize rice prices, as rice demand has been on a steady decline due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
But critics say the legislation is a short-sighted populist policy aimed at wooing farmer voters ahead of next year's general elections, stressing the measure would end up worsening overproduction and causing rice prices to fall further.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
Musinsa to open 10-day pop-up event in Tokyo
-
Lawmaker tables bill allowing for death penalty for drug crimes targeting minors
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
35 people injured in tour bus accident in Chungju
-
(LEAD) 1 Israeli dead, 34 others injured in bus accident in Chungju
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile from near Pyongyang: S. Korean military