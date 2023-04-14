Opposition leader calls for joint probe with U.S. into eavesdropping allegations
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called on the government Friday to consider demanding a joint investigation with the United States into suspected eavesdropping on the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Lee, chairman of the Democratic Party (DP), also said the government should demand an official apology from the U.S., accusing the government of trying to paper over the incident with "unreasonable" claims and "sophistry."
"We cannot safeguard our sovereignty and national interest with a submissive attitude," he said. "We're now even seeing U.S. news reports that the president of South Korea is downplaying the case. We are failing to defend the minimum level of pride."
U.S. media have reported that purported Pentagon documents have been leaked online that include information gleaned from eavesdropping on conversations of top South Korean officials about whether to provide weapons aid to Ukraine.
The government has since rejected eavesdropping allegations as "absurd and false," arguing that it believes much of the information contained in the documents was fabricated and the presidential office has all anti-eavesdropping systems in place.
"It is not time to tiptoe around the U.S. Rather, as equal sovereign countries, we should confidently demand the uncovering of the truth and receive a formal apology from the U.S. government," Lee said in a party meeting.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
Musinsa to open 10-day pop-up event in Tokyo
-
Lawmaker tables bill allowing for death penalty for drug crimes targeting minors
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox