The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 14, 2023
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.48 3.48
2-M 3.46 3.46
3-M 3.43 3.44
6-M 3.48 3.48
12-M 3.53 3.54
(END)
-
