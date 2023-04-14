Go to Contents Go to Navigation

The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)

All News 11:05 April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.48 3.48

2-M 3.46 3.46

3-M 3.43 3.44

6-M 3.48 3.48

12-M 3.53 3.54

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!