Yoon says 'digital platform government' drive to create massive amount of jobs
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday his administration's Digital Platform Government vision is aimed at providing the people with information they want in a "tailored and preemptive" way.
He said it would lead to the massive creation of jobs in such sectors as artificial intelligence (AI) and software, as he presided over a government-private meeting in Seoul on the initiative, according to his office.
Yoon stressed that it would be essentially quite different from e-government efforts by previous administrations over the past three decades.
"In the process of implementing the Digital Platform Government, talented personnel will be groomed in the AI, software and digital sectors with massive job creation effects," he said.
The Presidential Committee on the Digital Platform Government was launched in September last year, tasked with mapping out specific goals and tasks. It consists of more than a dozen private-sector experts and senior government officials.
