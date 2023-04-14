Seoul shares up late Fri. morning
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.36 percent higher late Friday morning, boosted by gains in financial and chemical blue-chips.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 9.3 points to 2,570.96 at 11:20 a.m.
Big financial stocks continued their gaining streak, with Shinhan Financial advancing nearly 2 percent and Hana Financial jumping about 4.8 percent.
POSCO Future M, a chemical components maker under South Korean steel giant POSCO Holdings, spiked nearly 7 percent.
In contrast, tech large-caps lost ground. Samsung Electronics lost 0.8 percent and top battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.5 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,298.10 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 12.3 won from Thursday's close.
