Hyundai Mipo Dockyard bags 230.8 bln-won order for 4 product carriers
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Friday it has won a 230.8 billion-won (US$174.3 million) order to build four midsize product carriers for an African shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by April 2026.
So far this year, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has clinched orders to build 19 midsize product carriers, or more than half the global total of 31 ships.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is one of the three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai. The two others are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
