Ruling party expresses regret over Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader on Friday called on Japan to show more "sincere remorse" over historical issues after Tokyo's renewed territorial claims to Dokdo in its latest annual diplomatic book.

The claim, strongly disputed by South Korea that has long maintained effective control of the set of rocky islets in the East Sea, was included in the 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook that was reported to the Japanese Cabinet earlier this week.

"It's nonsense for Japan to insist Dokdo is part of its territory," Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon told reporters after visiting the memorial of former President Park Chung-hee in western Seoul.

Kim also noted, however, it would be premature to expect Japan to change its stance on Dokdo and other historical issues just because of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent overtures to the neighboring nation.

During their summit last month, Yoon and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy, or regular visits to each other's country, signaling a significant warming of long-strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo.

Ahead of the summit, South Korea also announced a plan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without asking Japanese government or companies for contributions as part of efforts to mend long-strained relations with Tokyo.

Kim, meanwhile, declined to comment on defector-turned-lawmaker Tae Yong-ho's remarks that Japan's new bluebook shows the country's will to push for a future-oriented relationship between the two countries.

Tae, a former North Korean diplomat, drew criticism after making such remarks Thursday.



Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon (C) visits the memorial of former President Park Chung-hee in western Seoul on April 14, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

