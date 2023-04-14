Ruling party expresses regret over Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader on Friday called on Japan to show more "sincere remorse" over historical issues after Tokyo's renewed territorial claims to Dokdo in its latest annual diplomatic book.
The claim, strongly disputed by South Korea that has long maintained effective control of the set of rocky islets in the East Sea, was included in the 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook that was reported to the Japanese Cabinet earlier this week.
"It's nonsense for Japan to insist Dokdo is part of its territory," Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon told reporters after visiting the memorial of former President Park Chung-hee in western Seoul.
Kim also noted, however, it would be premature to expect Japan to change its stance on Dokdo and other historical issues just because of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent overtures to the neighboring nation.
During their summit last month, Yoon and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy, or regular visits to each other's country, signaling a significant warming of long-strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo.
Ahead of the summit, South Korea also announced a plan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without asking Japanese government or companies for contributions as part of efforts to mend long-strained relations with Tokyo.
Kim, meanwhile, declined to comment on defector-turned-lawmaker Tae Yong-ho's remarks that Japan's new bluebook shows the country's will to push for a future-oriented relationship between the two countries.
Tae, a former North Korean diplomat, drew criticism after making such remarks Thursday.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
(LEAD) Police arrest suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman
-
35 people injured in tour bus accident in Chungju
-
(LEAD) 1 Israeli dead, 34 others injured in bus accident in Chungju
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military