BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' music video garners 600 mln views on YouTube

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Shut Down" topped 600 million views on YouTube on Friday, its agency said.

"Shut Down" is the prereleased track off the quartet's second full-length album, "Born Pink," released Sept. 16 last year.

YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 600 million views on the video sharing site at 1:21 p.m., becoming the group's 13th video to reach the milestone.

The group set a world record for female artists when the video collected 90.4 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours following its release in August. Also with the video, BLACKPINK became the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. The video reached the 100-million mark 29 hours and 35 minutes after its release.

"Pink Venom" is a hip-hop genre song that combines intense beats and a sound from a traditional Korean instrument. It has reached No. 22 both on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

