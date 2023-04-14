SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SK hynix 89,300 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 12,750 UP 130

LX INT 30,050 UP 400

Youngpoong 589,000 UP 16,000

HyundaiEng&Const 39,650 UP 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,650 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 DN 900

Kogas 27,600 UP 300

Hanwha 26,250 DN 100

CJ 108,600 DN 1,400

DB HiTek 71,600 DN 1,600

Doosan Bobcat 46,700 UP 600

BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 60

HD HYUNDAI 60,000 UP 1,000

DGB Financial Group 6,950 UP 30

DoubleUGames 45,950 UP 150

CHONGKUNDANG 86,600 DN 400

emart 100,700 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 1,660 UP 118

LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,100 DN 1,100

CheilWorldwide 19,560 DN 70

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,250 UP 50

KRAFTON 191,900 UP 2,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,470 DN 230

HANJINKAL 43,550 DN 450

COSMAX 78,200 UP 600

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 UP 200

Netmarble 70,500 DN 1,200

ORION 134,000 DN 400

HL MANDO 48,000 DN 550

BGF Retail 182,300 UP 1,100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 UP1000

KOLMAR KOREA 43,200 DN 250

PIAM 35,050 DN 400

JB Financial Group 8,610 DN 90

TKG Huchems 22,300 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 UP 2,000

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,640 UP 20

KCC 226,500 UP 2,500

(MORE)