KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 89,300 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 12,750 UP 130
LX INT 30,050 UP 400
Youngpoong 589,000 UP 16,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,650 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,650 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 DN 900
Kogas 27,600 UP 300
Hanwha 26,250 DN 100
CJ 108,600 DN 1,400
DB HiTek 71,600 DN 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 46,700 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 60
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 UP 1,000
DGB Financial Group 6,950 UP 30
DoubleUGames 45,950 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 86,600 DN 400
emart 100,700 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,660 UP 118
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,100 DN 1,100
CheilWorldwide 19,560 DN 70
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,250 UP 50
KRAFTON 191,900 UP 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,470 DN 230
HANJINKAL 43,550 DN 450
COSMAX 78,200 UP 600
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 UP 200
Netmarble 70,500 DN 1,200
ORION 134,000 DN 400
HL MANDO 48,000 DN 550
BGF Retail 182,300 UP 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 43,200 DN 250
PIAM 35,050 DN 400
JB Financial Group 8,610 DN 90
TKG Huchems 22,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 UP 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,640 UP 20
KCC 226,500 UP 2,500
