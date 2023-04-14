Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 14, 2023

SKBP 76,000 DN 200
SamyangFood 120,900 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,500 UP 4,250
CJ CheilJedang 321,500 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 723,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 16,020 UP 20
AmoreG 40,500 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 196,100 DN 2,800
SLCORP 32,100 DN 1,050
Yuhan 58,500 DN 700
GS E&C 21,800 UP 500
POSCO Holdings 416,000 UP 24,500
GC Corp 135,500 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 65,100 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 50,600 0
NHIS 9,330 UP 80
LS 92,700 UP 800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES104 70 0 UP3400
DB INSURANCE 77,600 UP 800
Doosanfc 32,350 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 18,080 UP 220
KakaoBank 23,750 UP 1,300
LG Energy Solution 594,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 33,400 UP 550
SKSQUARE 40,550 UP 450
SKCHEM 79,400 UP 500
SK ie technology 86,100 UP 600
HYBE 259,000 UP 14,000
kakaopay 60,400 UP 5,900
HDC-OP 12,190 UP 510
HYOSUNG TNC 413,500 DN 4,000
K Car 15,550 DN 20
F&F 140,300 UP 800
Hanssem 49,300 DN 700
HANILCMT 12,920 DN 40
WooriFinancialGroup 11,670 UP 280
SKBS 83,400 UP 2,300
DOOSAN 98,900 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,430 UP 70
DL 52,200 UP 100
(MORE)

