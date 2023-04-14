KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KIA CORP. 85,300 DN 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 81,000 UP 1,700
HITEJINRO 22,300 UP 350
Boryung 9,260 UP 10
SSANGYONGCNE 6,060 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,100 DN 400
KAL 23,150 DN 100
LG Corp. 92,100 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,700 UP 500
Shinsegae 212,000 UP 4,000
OCI 109,100 DN 300
LG Innotek 261,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 62,100 0
KorZinc 547,000 UP 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 UP 190
KumhoPetrochem 142,700 UP 3,400
SKC 109,800 UP 1,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 UP 3,200
HyundaiMipoDock 72,600 UP 2,200
HMM 20,600 0
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 40,550 UP 700
S-Oil 82,100 DN 700
MS IND 20,200 DN 250
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,000 DN 6,500
HtlShilla 84,400 UP 500
Hanmi Science 46,250 UP 450
KSOE 83,300 UP 2,800
SamsungElecMech 154,300 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,600 DN 600
GCH Corp 17,240 UP 500
Nongshim 376,000 DN 11,000
LotteChilsung 159,900 DN 600
Hyosung 67,600 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 342,500 UP 39,500
SGBC 56,100 UP 100
LOTTE 29,250 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 762,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 168,400 UP 2,000
(MORE)
