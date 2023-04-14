Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 14, 2023

Ottogi 450,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 27,500 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 48,650 UP 1,450
Hansae 17,110 DN 170
POONGSAN 41,300 UP 500
HanmiPharm 333,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 16,280 UP 530
CSWIND 78,700 UP 3,900
SK Innovation 190,400 DN 1,300
GKL 20,200 UP 290
SD Biosensor 22,500 UP 800
KOLON IND 44,700 DN 200
Meritz Financial 44,500 DN 950
Youngone Corp 44,600 DN 1,000
Mobis 231,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,800 DN 4,000
S-1 56,600 0
ZINUS 30,400 UP 250
DWS 48,850 UP 3,200
Hanchem 236,500 DN 1,500
SamsungSecu 34,100 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 11,020 UP 10
SKTelecom 48,300 UP 50
KEPCO 18,730 UP 220
SAMSUNG SDS 119,600 UP 1,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,100 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,520 UP 290
HyundaiElev 34,400 DN 3,200
Hanon Systems 9,190 UP 100
SK 174,700 UP 2,000
COWAY 51,700 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,500 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 13,310 UP 60
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp693 00 UP100
Handsome 25,600 DN 250
IBK 10,120 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 DN 100
DONGSUH 19,300 DN 230
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20850 UP50
KT 30,750 UP 300
