Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 April 14, 2023

SamsungEng 30,350 UP 400
PanOcean 6,010 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,320 DN 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 600
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 DN 120
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 1,100
DWEC 4,230 UP 45
Kangwonland 19,700 0
DSME 26,600 UP 300
LG Display 16,560 DN 270
HDSINFRA 9,220 UP 160
NCsoft 380,000 UP 5,500
KT&G 83,600 UP 100
Kakao 60,500 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 109,400 UP 700
NAVER 199,000 UP 2,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,250 UP 50
LGCHEM 802,000 0
ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 115,200 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 36,500 UP 900
LG H&H 652,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 73,500 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 34,100 DN 50
Daesang 19,200 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,755 DN 60
ORION Holdings 16,780 DN 180
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 UP 2,070
Celltrion 175,800 DN 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,700 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,100 UP 500
KIH 56,800 UP 1,300
GS 41,000 UP 850
LIG Nex1 73,800 UP 400
Fila Holdings 36,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,900 DN 100
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 2,450 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 136,000 UP 1,600
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!