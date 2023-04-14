KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SamsungEng 30,350 UP 400
PanOcean 6,010 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,320 DN 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 600
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 DN 120
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 1,100
DWEC 4,230 UP 45
Kangwonland 19,700 0
DSME 26,600 UP 300
LG Display 16,560 DN 270
HDSINFRA 9,220 UP 160
NCsoft 380,000 UP 5,500
KT&G 83,600 UP 100
Kakao 60,500 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 109,400 UP 700
NAVER 199,000 UP 2,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,250 UP 50
LGCHEM 802,000 0
ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 115,200 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 36,500 UP 900
LG H&H 652,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 73,500 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 34,100 DN 50
Daesang 19,200 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,755 DN 60
ORION Holdings 16,780 DN 180
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 UP 2,070
Celltrion 175,800 DN 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,700 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,100 UP 500
KIH 56,800 UP 1,300
GS 41,000 UP 850
LIG Nex1 73,800 UP 400
Fila Holdings 36,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,900 DN 100
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 2,450 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 136,000 UP 1,600
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
(LEAD) Police arrest suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman
-
35 people injured in tour bus accident in Chungju
-
(LEAD) 1 Israeli dead, 34 others injured in bus accident in Chungju
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military