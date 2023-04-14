SamsungEng 30,350 UP 400

PanOcean 6,010 UP 150

LG Uplus 11,320 DN 90

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 600

LOTTE TOUR 12,000 DN 120

SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 1,100

DWEC 4,230 UP 45

Kangwonland 19,700 0

DSME 26,600 UP 300

LG Display 16,560 DN 270

HDSINFRA 9,220 UP 160

NCsoft 380,000 UP 5,500

KT&G 83,600 UP 100

Kakao 60,500 UP 1,000

KIWOOM 109,400 UP 700

NAVER 199,000 UP 2,600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,250 UP 50

LGCHEM 802,000 0

ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 450

LGELECTRONICS 115,200 DN 100

KEPCO KPS 36,500 UP 900

LG H&H 652,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 73,500 UP 600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 DN 250

Hyundai M&F INS 34,100 DN 50

Daesang 19,200 DN 10

SKNetworks 4,755 DN 60

ORION Holdings 16,780 DN 180

ShinpoongPharm 21,500 UP 2,070

Celltrion 175,800 DN 4,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,700 UP 1,400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,100 UP 500

KIH 56,800 UP 1,300

GS 41,000 UP 850

LIG Nex1 73,800 UP 400

Fila Holdings 36,000 DN 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,900 DN 100

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 1,450

HANWHA LIFE 2,450 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 136,000 UP 1,600

(END)