SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

(News Focus) New N.K. solid-fuel ICBM appears aimed at breaking through S. Korea-U.S. deterrence efforts: analysts

SEOUL -- North Korea's first test launch this week of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appears intended to secure the ability for a surprise strike and complicate tightening South Korea-U.S. deterrence efforts, analysts said Friday.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency confirmed the country fired a Hwasong-18 ICBM in Thursday's test to confirm the performance of the "high-thrust" solid-fuel engines, while portraying its mission as the "powerful, pivotal and principle" means to defend the nation.



S. Korea, U.S. agree to reinforce cooperation in 'each area' of extended deterrence against N.K. threats

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States agreed to beef up cooperation in "each" area of America's extended deterrence against evolving North Korean threats during their regular defense talks in Washington earlier this week, both sides said Thursday.

They held the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) on Tuesday and Wednesday, amid joint efforts to enhance the credibility of the U.S.' deterrence commitment to mobilizing the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.



(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to conduct radiation exposure tests on 89 North Korean defectors who hailed from areas near the North's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

The radiation testing will be carried out starting in May for six months on North Korean defectors who had lived in Kilju County and its nearby areas, and escaped the North after its first nuclear test in 2006, according to the ministry.



S. Korea, U.S. to discuss 'qualitative enhancement' of deterrence against N.K. threats

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to discuss ways to qualitatively enhance Washington's extended deterrence against growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea on the occasion of a bilateral summit later this month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

In a report submitted to the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee, the ministry said Seoul and Washington will discuss ways to "qualitatively enhance the extended deterrence capabilities against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats" during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. this month.



S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral defense talks on N. Korean threats this week

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold the first session of a senior-level trilateral defense dialogue in three years in Washington later this week to discuss North Korean threats and other regional issues, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.

The Defense Trilateral Talks (DTT) is set to take place Friday (U.S. time). Since its last session in 2020, it had not been held due apparently to COVID-19 and historical tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.

