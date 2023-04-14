Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 10 -- N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day

11 -- N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA

S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls

12 -- N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch

N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents

13 -- N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 7th day

14 -- N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time

Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification

