Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:20 April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 10 -- N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day

11 -- N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA

S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls

12 -- N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch

N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents

13 -- N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 7th day

14 -- N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time
Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!