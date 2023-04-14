JMS leader indicted for additional sexual molestation charge

DAEJEON, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors added an additional sexual molestation charge against Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of a controversial religious group, the Jesus Morning Star (JMS), on Friday.

Jeong has been standing trial under detention on charges of raping and sexually assaulting two female followers with foreign nationality.

The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office investigating the case said Jeong has also been additionally charged with sexually molesting another South Korean female follower in August 2018 at the sect's compound, and making false statements by denying the allegations brought by the two foreign victims.

Prosecutors said they plan to seek an additional detention warrant for Jeong, as his current detention period is set to expire on April 27.

Jeong, who refers to himself as the Messiah or the second coming of Jesus, was released in 2018 after serving 10 years in prison for raping a number of female followers and embezzling funds from JMS.

Multiple sexual abuse allegations were raised against Jeong after his release, including those depicted in a recent Netflix documentary series which portrayed crimes committed by four religious figures, including Jeong.



This undated photo provided by Netflix shows a promotional poster for its new documentary series, "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

