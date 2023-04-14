The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



--------------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time

SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday it has test-fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, with leader Kim Jong-un warning that the country's enemies will face "extreme uneasiness and horror."

The North launched the new ICBM on Thursday, guided by its leader, to confirm the performance of "high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



--------------------

Yoon's approval rating falls to 27 pct: poll

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell below 30 percent for the first time in five months, a poll showed Friday.

In the poll of 1,002 adults conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week to 27 percent.



--------------------

(LEAD) Gov't unveils measures to relieve overcrowding on Gimpo Goldline

SEOUL -- The government said Friday it will devise measures to ease the notorious congestion on a light metro line linking Seoul with one of its satellite cities to the west, following the recent fainting of two passengers.

Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong presided over an emergency meeting to discuss overcrowding mitigation measures for the Gimpo Goldline, a two-carriage subway line that opened in 2019 to connect Gimpo, a city on the western outskirts of Seoul, to the capital's subway system via Gimpo International Airport Station.



--------------------

S. Korea, Japan to hold face-to-face export meeting in Seoul next week

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan will hold a face-to-face meeting in Seoul next week to discuss their policy measures on exports of strategic and other items as they have vowed to put each other back on their respective list of trusted trade partners, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.

The 10th round of the exports management policy dialogue will be held in Seoul from April 18-20 and will be attended by director-level officials from industry ministries of the two nations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



--------------------

(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service

SEOUL -- The government plans to dramatically streamline public services by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technology as part of President Yoon Suk Yeol's Digital Platform Government initiative, according to officials Friday.

The efforts are expected to save roughly 2 trillion won (US$1.4 billion) annually on paperwork for government-provided services while decreasing paper use in the public sector by 50 percent, according to the Presidential Committee of Digital Platform Government.



--------------------

(LEAD) KBO outfielder admits to illegal gambling

SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball club LG Twins announced Friday their outfielder Lee Chun-woong has admitted to engaging in illegal online gambling.

The Twins said Lee, who first faced gambling allegations late last month, acknowledged his wrongdoing Wednesday in the midst of the club's internal investigation. The 34-year-old had at first denied those accusations, the Twins added.



--------------------

(LEAD) Economic slowdown lingers on sluggish exports, facility investment: gov't report

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday the country continues to face an economic slowdown despite a recovery in consumption due to weak exports and facility investment.

"Recently, the South Korean economy's inflation has slowed, with domestic demand gradually recovering on the back of face-to-face activities," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

