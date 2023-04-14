S Korean, Israeli FMs discuss deadly bus accident
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, held phone talks Friday to discuss a bus accident that killed an Israeli tourist and injured 34 others.
The tour bus carrying 33 Israelis and two South Koreans fell on its side on a slope in the central city of Chungju late Thursday. A woman in her 60s died, and the rest were injured, 10 of them seriously.
Park expressed his condolences for the death and wished for a speedy recovery for those injured, the foreign ministry said.
He explained about the accident and the authorities' rescue efforts, and promised to assist the families of the victims if they travel to South Korea.
For his part, Cohen expressed his appreciation for South Korea's swift rescue efforts and medical care, and requested continued support in handling the incident.
The two ministers also agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Cohen invited Park to visit Israel, and Park accepted the offer, the ministry said.
