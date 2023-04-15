New S. Korean ambassador to U.S. arrives in Washington
WASHINGTON, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong arrived in Washington on Friday, vowing to make the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit a success.
"I came to serve as ambassador 10 years after I worked here as an attache," Cho said in a text message to reporters.
"Personally, it is a great honor but at the same time, I feel a huge responsibility," he added.
Cho replaced Cho Tae-yong, who was appointed new national security adviser late last month.
His arrival comes 10 days before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to arrive here on April 24 for a state visit.
"I will do my utmost to make sure the state visit, which will soon take place in time for the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. anniversary, will be successful," said Cho.
Yoon will be the first South Korean head of state to make a state visit to the U.S. in 12 years. He will hold a bilateral summit with President Joe Biden on April 26, one day before he will address a joint session of U.S. Congress, becoming the first South Korean president to do so since 2013.
Cho served as South Korea's first vice foreign minister until he was named new ambassador to the U.S.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
(LEAD) Police arrest suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H bomber, after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it tested new 'Hwasong-18' solid-fuel ICBM on Thursday
-
BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series