Saturday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Apr. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/12 Rain 60

Incheon 14/11 Rain 60

Suwon 17/11 Rain 60

Cheongju 19/12 Rain 60

Daejeon 19/11 Rain 60

Chuncheon 15/09 Rain 60

Gangneung 15/11 Sunny 70

Jeonju 18/12 Rain 60

Gwangju 19/13 Rain 30

Jeju 16/14 Rain 20

Daegu 18/13 Rain 60

Busan 17/13 Rain 60

