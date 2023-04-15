Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 15, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/12 Rain 60
Incheon 14/11 Rain 60
Suwon 17/11 Rain 60
Cheongju 19/12 Rain 60
Daejeon 19/11 Rain 60
Chuncheon 15/09 Rain 60
Gangneung 15/11 Sunny 70
Jeonju 18/12 Rain 60
Gwangju 19/13 Rain 30
Jeju 16/14 Rain 20
Daegu 18/13 Rain 60
Busan 17/13 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H bomber, after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time
-
BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series