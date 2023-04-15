S. Korea, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, N.K. ICBM
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and France have held talks on collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and on North Korea's ballistic missile provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, held "in-depth discussions on the overall bilateral relationship, the potential for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, and a range of regional and global issues," the ministry said in a joint press release on the fourth South Korea-France strategic dialogue held Friday in Seoul.
The two sides agreed that their respective Indo-Pacific strategies share the values of freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights and that there are many areas with great potential for collaboration, such as climate change response, support for Pacific Island Countries and maritime security.
The ministers also condemned North Korea's ballistic missile provocations, including Thursday's purported solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile launch, and emphasized the need for the international community's firm and united response to such threats.
On Ukraine, the two sides agreed to work together closely on supporting the war-torn nation, including humanitarian assistance and the process of rebuilding and rehabilitating Ukraine, the ministry added.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H bomber, after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct radiation tests on 89 N. Korean defectors from May
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time
-
BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series