SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- US arrests suspect behind leak of Pentagon documents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- North Korea fires solid-fuel ICBM (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. airman shakes alliance, arrested over Pentagon documents leak (Donga Ilbo)

-- 10 DP lawmakers suspected of bribery (Chosun Ilbo)

-- North Korea fires solid-fuel ICBM faster than expected (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Emergency rescuer Yejin: rescuers and rescued from the Sewol tragedy (Hankyoreh)

-- Retail giants' rocky 30 years in business (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 73 pct of secondary battery firms to delay China investment: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Chem to build battery part factory in Saemangeum (Korea Economic Daily)

