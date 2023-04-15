S. Korea, Japan agree to boost tourism
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have agreed to boost tourism between the two nations amid their efforts to normalize their frayed ties, Seoul's culture ministry said Saturday.
Park Bo-gyoon, South Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism, met with his counterpart, Saito Tetsuo, in Tokyo on Thursday and discussed measures to boost tourism between the neighboring countries.
Park said the number of Japanese tourists to South Korea has been on the rise amid the eased virus restrictions, but it is still too small compared to South Koreans visiting Japan.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to mend ties soured by historical disputes and step up security cooperation during a summit last month.
