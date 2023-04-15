S. Korea reports 2 more avian influenza cases
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed two additional cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain, bringing the total cases reported from poultry farms since last October to 75, the agriculture ministry said Saturday.
One of the two cases was confirmed at a duck farm in Yeongam, about 310 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday and the other at another duck farm located in Jangheung, 320 km south of the capital, on the same day, according to the ministry.
The authorities sent their early response team to the sites to take containment steps, such as limiting access to the farms, the ministry said.
There were some 14,000 ducks raised at the farm in Yeongam and about 15,000 ducks at the Jangheung farm.
(END)
