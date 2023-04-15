S. Korean, German FMs hold talks on Ukraine, regional cooperation

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Germany held talks in Seoul on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine and cooperation in the broader Indo-Pacific region, according to Seoul officials.

Foreign Minister Park Jin and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, held their strategic dialogue at the foreign ministry, where cooperation in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders was high on the agenda.

"The two sides expressed concerns about the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situations in Ukraine, and shared the understanding that international solidarity and support is more important than at any other time," Park told a joint press conference.

He added that the two countries agreed to work together on diplomatic and economic measures in support of Ukraine.

Asked to comment on the issue of providing weapons to Ukraine, Park reiterated Seoul's position that it is providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country in cooperation with the international community.

Baerbock "highly" assessed Seoul's clear position against Russia's invasion, noting that Europe is experiencing the most difficult period in decades due to the ongoing war.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, hold a joint press conference after their strategic dialogue at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 15, 2023. (Yonhap)



(END)