Ship carrying 1 S. Korean sailor released after hijacking in waters off West Africa: foreign ministry
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- An oil tanker carrying one South Korean sailor on board was released after being hijacked by pirates in waters off West Africa earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
The 4,300-ton Singapore-registered tanker Success 9, carrying 20 crew members, including the Korean national, was hijacked by pirates in waters south of Ivory Coast at 11:00 p.m. on Monday (Korea time), according to the ministry.
The authorities got in contact with the South Korean crew member at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and found that all the pirates fled after having stolen cargo and the crew's personal belongings. All crew members remain safe, the ministry said.
After learning of the hijacking, the foreign ministry organized an internal team to find a way to rescue them. Foreign Minister Park Jin and Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon led a series of related meetings.
