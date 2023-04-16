(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Negotiation is only way N. Korean nuclear issue can be resolved: U.S. official
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to hold missile defense, anti-sub drills regularly to counter N.K. threats
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H bomber, after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea set to mark late founder's birthday
-
S. Korea, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, N.K. ICBM